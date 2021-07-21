Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$21.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMU.UN. Scotiabank increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.75.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

