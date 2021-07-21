Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,737 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Sun Life Financial worth $40,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $357,664,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 58.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,394 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 895.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after acquiring an additional 888,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after purchasing an additional 845,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.31. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

