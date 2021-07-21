Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

SLF traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 475,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,133. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$51.59 and a 1-year high of C$67.26. The firm has a market cap of C$37.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.5399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total value of C$1,217,317.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,443,229.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,449.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

