SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.52). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHVN. Cowen upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.45.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.39. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $127.80.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

