SVB Leerink Weighs in on Cryoport, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year.

CYRX has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

Shares of CYRX opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 10.78.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 796,760 shares of company stock valued at $47,611,256. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 31.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,175,000 after buying an additional 64,752 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,528 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,860 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth $14,584,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

