Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 608.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,481.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 180,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 173,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the period.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $738.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $27.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In related news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,963. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fabrice Egros sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $253,807.85. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

