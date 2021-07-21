Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Issues Earnings Results

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

SNV traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.11. 26,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.05. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.