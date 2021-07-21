Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.54 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s current price.

TABCF opened at $3.54 on Monday. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

