Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.54 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.49% from the company’s current price.
TABCF opened at $3.54 on Monday. Tabcorp has a 12 month low of $2.37 and a 12 month high of $4.00.
Tabcorp Company Profile
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.