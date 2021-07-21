Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the June 15th total of 187,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,367.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Taisei from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

TISCF opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10. Taisei has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $40.63.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

