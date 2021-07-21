Talis Biomedical Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,457 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,675% compared to the average daily volume of 28 call options.

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Talis Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $41,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLIS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Talis Biomedical from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($3.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -3 EPS for the current year.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.