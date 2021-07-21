Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 110%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

SKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 13.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 111,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

SKT stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 31,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 2.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $5.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

