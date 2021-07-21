Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Update

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TPR traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Tapestry by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,966,000 after buying an additional 343,995 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

