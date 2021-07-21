Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Update

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
TPR traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 345.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Tapestry by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,605,078 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $80,966,000 after buying an additional 343,995 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.
Tapestry Company Profile
Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.