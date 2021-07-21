TaskUs, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TASK) Quiet Period Set To Expire on July 21st

TaskUs’ (NASDAQ:TASK) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 21st. TaskUs had issued 13,200,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $303,600,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TASK. BTIG Research began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

In other news, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $140,846,024.92.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

