Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TSHA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $19.68 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $746.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts predict that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $716,000. Institutional investors own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

