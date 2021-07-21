TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,411 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $84.16 and a one year high of $139.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

