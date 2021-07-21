TE Connectivity (TEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TE Connectivity to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.52 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $84.16 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.
In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $3,250,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.
About TE Connectivity
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.