Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $20.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.