Teck Resources (TCK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Teck Resources to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.59 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

