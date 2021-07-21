Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Update

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 218,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tennant has a twelve month low of $57.99 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.78.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,712,000 after buying an additional 70,606 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,687,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tennant by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.