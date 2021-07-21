Tensile Capital Management LP Reduces Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Tensile Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for 7.7% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $58,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.16. 16,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,221. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

