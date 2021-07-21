Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Get Ternium alerts:

TX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TX opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $44.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.42.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. Analysts predict that Ternium will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Ternium by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 70.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 965,185 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $53,529,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 1,140,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ternium (TX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.