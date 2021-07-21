TerraCredit (CREDIT) Reaches Market Cap of $521,734.54

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $521,734.54 and $3,217.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

