Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 248.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,167 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,732,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 4,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,506 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $387,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $665,483.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,630 shares of company stock worth $1,493,057. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

