Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.500-2.700 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

In other news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,630 shares of company stock worth $1,493,057 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEVA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

