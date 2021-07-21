Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $100.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 40,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $3,874,400.00. Insiders have sold 46,438 shares of company stock worth $4,554,630 over the last ninety days. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

