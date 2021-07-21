Tezos Market Cap Hits $2.02 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00007419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $2.02 billion and approximately $86.07 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 883,195,175 coins and its circulating supply is 853,239,781 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

