The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP Salla Francis J. La Sells 25,000 Shares

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after buying an additional 1,893,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.