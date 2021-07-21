The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

SKIN stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42.

The Beauty Health Company Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Analyst Recommendations for The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

