The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SKIN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

SKIN stock opened at $17.60 on Monday. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

