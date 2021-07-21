The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $265.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.43.

BA opened at $217.15 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.17. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $841,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 6.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,535 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

