The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Raised to $49.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.08.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

CG stock opened at $44.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $7,099,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,205,948 shares of company stock valued at $94,414,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,009 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 402,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.