The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab Sells 2,600 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE SCHW traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.56. 5,659,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,999,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.06.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

