The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post sales of $418.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $445.42 million. The Children’s Place reported sales of $368.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The business had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLCE. upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,033. The Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $103.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.27.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529 over the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

