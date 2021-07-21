The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $390,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GLU traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. 9,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,784. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

