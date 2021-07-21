The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sandfire Resources (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SFRRF opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57. Sandfire Resources has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile

Sandfire Resources Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the DeGrussa copper-gold mine located in the Bryah Basin mineral province of Western Australia; and 85% interest in the Black Butte copper project located in central Montana, the United States.

