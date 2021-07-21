The Goldman Sachs Group Raises SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $123.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $107.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.29.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $31,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 43,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $3,342,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,485 shares of company stock valued at $9,823,688 in the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

