The Graph (GRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $75.53 Million

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.59 billion and $75.53 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Graph Coin Profile

GRT is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,897,903,422 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

