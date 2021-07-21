The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.5% of Dempze Nancy E’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,528,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,425 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $513,478.08. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $326.73. 80,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $347.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.67.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

