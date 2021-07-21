The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.33. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

