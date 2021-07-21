The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $149.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Procter & Gamble have outpaced the industry in a year on its robust earnings trend, which continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021. While it has reported earnings surprise for the past several quarters, revenues topped estimates for the fourth straight time in the fiscal third-quarter. Earnings were aided by robust top-line growth and improved margins. Productivity savings and higher pricing aided margins, while strength across all segments along with robust pricing and mix boosted sales. Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 106% in the fiscal third quarter. The company raised its free cash flow productivity target to more than 100% for fiscal 2021. However, SG&A deleverage partly hurt margins in the reported quarter. Also, currency headwinds and pandemic-related disruptions are likely to affect fiscal 2021 results to some extent.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PG. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.88.

PG stock opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $341.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.96.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,261,612 shares of company stock worth $304,950,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,679,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,996,000 after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

