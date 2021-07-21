The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Acquires $327,430.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) major shareholder Maquia Investments North Ameri acquired 32,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $327,430.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.85. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter. The St. Joe had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.