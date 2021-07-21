The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Short Interest Up 24.4% in June

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,490,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the June 15th total of 10,840,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 148,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after buying an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.26.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.09. 117,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.11. The TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

