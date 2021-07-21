The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:TRV opened at $151.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.74. The Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $1,564,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $971,700.00. Insiders sold 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

