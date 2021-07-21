The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of The Unite Group plc (LON:UTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,147 ($14.99). The Unite Group shares last traded at GBX 1,099 ($14.36), with a volume of 565,179 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of The Unite Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of £4.48 billion and a PE ratio of -34.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,354.89.

In related news, insider Richard Akers purchased 8,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,135 ($14.83) per share, for a total transaction of £93,932.60 ($122,723.54). Also, insider Joe Lister sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.37), for a total value of £2,102.48 ($2,746.90).

About The Unite Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

