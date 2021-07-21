The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEIGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEIGF opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $28.55.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

