The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 128,360 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.28% of The Wendy’s worth $12,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

