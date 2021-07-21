The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) vs. Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Head to Head Survey

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Westaim and Aethlon Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Westaim $24.85 million 11.47 -$34.40 million N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $660,000.00 122.69 -$7.89 million ($0.65) -8.11

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Westaim.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of The Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of The Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aethlon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

The Westaim has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Westaim and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Westaim -219.20% 4.40% 3.78% Aethlon Medical N/A -63.76% -57.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Westaim and Aethlon Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aethlon Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Westaim presently has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 108.54%. Aethlon Medical has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 89.75%. Given The Westaim’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe The Westaim is more favorable than Aethlon Medical.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI. The Aethlon segment involves in therapeutic business activities. The ESI segment consists of diagnostic business activities. The company was founded by James A. Joyce in 1991 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

