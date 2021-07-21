Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 411.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,002 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.0% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $136,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO traded down $9.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.70. The company had a trading volume of 21,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,040. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $399.16 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $481.95. The firm has a market cap of $201.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.81.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

