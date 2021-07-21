TheStreet Lowers Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BCEI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.71.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $38.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34. Bonanza Creek Energy has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

