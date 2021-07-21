Thomas A. Gendron Sells 1,389 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $118.50 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.23 and a 1 year high of $130.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Truist upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

