Thomas A. Mccourt Sells 1,716 Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Stock

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $21,021.00.

CRY stock opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. CryoLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. On average, analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CryoLife during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in CryoLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on CryoLife in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

